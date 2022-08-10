3 people dead after home explodes in Indiana, officials say; cause under investigation

More victims could be found amid the search, authorities said.

Three people are dead after a house exploded Wednesday in southern Indiana, officials said.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene in Evansville, after the blast occurred on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue, officials said.

So far three deaths have been reported to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office as a result of the explosion, chief deputy coroner David Anson said in a statement. The victims' names will be released pending family notification, he said.

The home where the explosion occurred was destroyed and 39 other structures were "damaged severely or suffered minor damage," Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly told reporters Wednesday evening. The Knight Township Trustee's Office was among the buildings damaged and will be closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.

Some 60 firefighters were on the scene assisting, Connelly said. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was also on-site surveilling the damage.

A 100-foot radius around the blast is not searchable and some buildings are not safe to enter, Connelly said, noting that there could be other victims.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The block where the incident occurred "will be shut down for the foreseeable future," the Evansville Police Department said.

"As more information becomes available, the respective agencies investigating will be able to provide more information," the department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.