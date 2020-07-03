4 people hospitalized after shooting at Alabama mall The shooting broke out at a Hoover mall just after 3 p.m. local time.

At least four people have been transported to local hospitals after a shooting at a mall in Hoover, Alabama.

Police said they responded to a scene at the Riverchase Galleria, near the food court, after multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Hoover Police Department officials said they don't yet know what led to the shooting or how many gunmen may have been involved, but they did confirm at least four victims were rushed to hospitals.

The conditions of those victims are unknown. The mall has been evacuated and police said they've secured the area.

Hoover is a large suburb south of Birmingham.

The incident comes a year after a separate shooting at the same mall left one person dead. One suspect has been arrested in connection to that case, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.