A person of interest has been detained in connection to a quadruple murder inside a North Dakota workplace.

"Mandan Police, along with the assistance of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office are following up on a lead that led investigators to Washburn," Mandan Police said in a statement. "A person of interest has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update with further developments as this progresses into the evening."

The victims -- an owner and three employees -- were found dead Monday morning at RJR Maintenance & Management, a property management company in Mandan, said Mandan police.

Among the victims was employee Lois Cobb, 45.

"I don't know how it happened," Cobb's daughter, Briann Miller, told The Associated Press. "I'm left in the dark still. None of this makes any sense. All I know is my parents are gone."

Cobb's husband, employee William Cobb, 50, was also among the dead.

(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Family and friends console each other at the scene near the south side of the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan, N.D., April 1, 2019.

Miller, of Illinois, told the AP her mother and stepfather moved from Illinois to North Dakota six years ago and recently purchased their dream home.

"They were true soulmates, "Miller told ABC Springfield, Illinois, affiliate WICS.

The other victims were owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employee Adam Fuehrer, 42, said police.

(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Cars are parked outside RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, N.D., April 1, 2019.

The causes of death have not been released.

Authorities do not believe the public is in danger – Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said the crime "was very specific to the victims that were involved."

"I don't think any community across this great country could ever imagine something like this happen in their backyard," the chief added, calling the crime "devastating" for the community.

The chief called RJR Maintenance & Management a "reputable company in our area."

There were security cameras inside the building but the chief did not say if the crime was on video.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.