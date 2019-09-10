Transcript for Crane collapses on two homes

Now to that frightening crane collapse that was caught on camera at the truck tipping on its side and smashing into homes. In Southern California this morning we're hearing from an injured homeowner thankful to be alive. A neighbor screamed camera captured it all. A crane toppling over smashing into two homes in Long Beach, California. That was really wow that's one thing. Saying passer call crew Mingo was on his patio with the time. We were refilling the generators and just heard this loud bang hand the it was almost like someone hit me in the back of the head with a baseball bat. Ramirez says he didn't know what hit him. But it wasn't long before you realize he was bleeding. I didn't know if it was on the telephone poles of the crane in come down a lot all I could see US. Or Mike Danielle had collapsed. And can miss. Crushing. The power company says a contractor was replacing overhead lines when the truck tipped. Grameen go how to get eight stitches in the back of his head but says he's fortunate. Just a lot of gratitude stunt thankful to be alive and I think fly belonged to Jesus. And it's just a reminder that there are now in charge. An investigation is now underway to determine what cost the truck to tip over.

