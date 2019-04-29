Transcript for 4 killed in deadly crane collapse

Another devastating story there was a crane collapse in Seattle that killed four people when the crane. Fell from a building over the weekend so officials are releasing new information about. The victims today that footage is wild I want to go to Maggie really who's there with more details. Maggie is seeing the footage the dash cam videos of the overhead photos. It's just completely shocking. Where do we stand in this investigation. Kimberly the video is shocking scene here yesterday when. And Ed Crane was still getting cleaned up we're talking. Behind me in the just come to ask for I'm. Seattle getting out here right now I'm Rick Warren right I'm not. Are desperate to find out how. What has happened. We re stuck in the construction. They've made investigators are on site. Because people are questioning why the workers how well they're the first place they're working on dismantling. Rain we also have some interesting weather information that's coming in we know that so what is. Service at a storm. Came through just about that same time say. Also nearby station to bring wind gusts of about 23 miles per hour. People are very concerned pleasant weather factors and their workers have been at their dismantling the rain not win this weather's just. Coming in either on exactly what it further in. Indefinitely question. And the people here in Seattle are asking. Yeah lots of questions considering a Seattle has some of the you know in the most construction. In that country all of those all of those different buildings going up. Do we know anything about the victims so far I know they're releasing names but we do you know any information about them. But that they're leaving all named bill Ford being done later today that we did get me. Overnight and yesterday one of those victims there along a freshman at Seattle Pacific University. Easter photos on heartbreaking. Judges then based. Victims she was a driving along this. A friend of hers neck crane came crashing down her friend is okay she was. In her friend says softly shaking rained out. Sarah. Both public and there was planning on studying nursing help we also know one of the other victim remaining Protestant. Experience iron workers white smoke out of their local affiliate here she's. Heartbroken. We also we're hearing yesterday when a crowd of about. I went back three. Came out here yesterday afternoon. Very solid. My dream is both similar vein is that there were hanging them up in honor of one of that workers on the green died. Your brother game. Right Maggie thank you so much very sad we appreciate that.

