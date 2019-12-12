Philip Glass to write new orchestral work in honor of news anchor Peter Jennings The new piece has been commissioned by Canada's National Arts Centre.

Peter Jennings, the ABC News journalist whose voice was known to millions, will be honored by a new work from composer Philip Glass, whose music is known throughout the world.

Glass has been commissioned by Canada's National Arts Centre (NAC) to create a new orchestral piece in honor of the Canadian-born Jennings, who died of lung cancer in 2005 at the age of 67.

The new piece will be an "ode to freedom of the press" that is "developed around the theme of truth in our times," according to NAC officials.

"Philip Glass ranks among the most influential composers of our time, and is a unique and bold artist who has long explored themes of truth, honesty and justice through his work," said NAC Music Director Alexander Shelley. "It is a thrill and a privilege that he will be creating a new piece for Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, honouring Peter Jennings’ legacy and scrutinizing a theme which has never seemed more important or relevant."

ABC News Anchor Peter Jennings during 25th Annual NATAS News and Documentary Emmys 2004 Honoring Tom Brokaw at Mariott Marquis Hotel NY in New York, NY, United States. Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage

Glass, whose music is known for its repetitive structure, has composed numerous scores for film and television, including a documentary hosted by Jennings years ago. His work was performed by the NAC Orchestra in 2016 after he received the Glenn Gould Prize for contributions to the arts.

"I was very impressed by the NAC Orchestra when receiving the Glenn Gould Prize, and was excited to receive this commission from them to honour the person, work and ethos of Peter Jennings, on a theme which is very close to my heart," Glass said.

Jennings began reporting for ABC News in 1964 and was named anchor and senior editor of ABC's "World News Tonight" in 1983.

Over his long career he won 16 Emmy Awards, two George Foster Peabody Awards, several Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards and several Overseas Press Club Awards.