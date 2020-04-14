Wilfredo Lee/AP

  Fort Myers Beach, Florida

    Fort Myers Beach, Florida
    Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
    Wilfredo Lee/AP

  Fort Myers, Florida

    Fort Myers, Florida
    Damaged boats and debris rest against the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
    Wilfredo Lee/AP

  Fort Myers, Florida

    Fort Myers, Florida
    Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
    Wilfredo Lee/AP

  • Flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022.
    Marco Bello/Reuters

  Fort Myers, Florida

    Fort Myers, Florida
    Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla.
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  Punta Gorda, Floria

    Punta Gorda, Floria
    A man begins cleaning up after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on Sept. 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Fla.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images

  Punta Gorda, Florida

    Punta Gorda, Florida
    Damaged homes are seen after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida, Sept. 29, 2022, in Punta Gorda, Fla.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images

  Fort Myers, Florida

    Fort Myers, Florida
    Damaged boats are seen downtown after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022.
    Marco Bello/Reuters

  Orlando, Florida

    Orlando, Florida
    Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
    John Raoux/AP

  Orange County, Florida

    Orange County, Florida
    Orange County firefighters help people stranded by Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022 in Orange County, Fla.
    Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP

  Naples, Florida

    Naples, Florida
    The storm surge from Hurricane Ian sends water through the streets of Naples, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022.
    Naples Police Department/UPI via Shutterstock

  Fort Myers, Florida

    Fort Myers, Florida
    Vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla.
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  Sarasota, Florida

    Sarasota, Florida
    Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south in Sarasota, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022.
    Sean Rayford/Getty Images

  Fort Myers, Florida

    Fort Myers, Florida
    A car is seen on Caloosahatchee Bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022.
    Marco Bello/Reuters

  Havana, Cuba

    Havana, Cuba
    Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian.
    Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

  Havana, Cuba

    Havana, Cuba
    An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana, Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian.
    Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

  Sarasota, Florida

    Sarasota, Florida
    Boats are anchored as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive in the area on Sept. 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Fla.
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  Fort Myers, Florida

    Fort Myers, Florida
    A man walks away from the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022.
    Marco Bello/Reuters

