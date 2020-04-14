Fort Myers Beach, Florida
Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Fort Myers, Florida
Damaged boats and debris rest against the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Fort Myers, Florida
Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022.
Marco Bello/Reuters
Fort Myers, Florida
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Punta Gorda, Floria
A man begins cleaning up after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on Sept. 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Punta Gorda, Florida
Damaged homes are seen after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida, Sept. 29, 2022, in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Fort Myers, Florida
Damaged boats are seen downtown after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022.
Marco Bello/Reuters
Orlando, Florida
Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
John Raoux/AP
Orange County, Florida
Orange County firefighters help people stranded by Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022 in Orange County, Fla.
Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP
Naples, Florida
The storm surge from Hurricane Ian sends water through the streets of Naples, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022.
Naples Police Department/UPI via Shutterstock
Fort Myers, Florida
Vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sarasota, Florida
Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south in Sarasota, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Fort Myers, Florida
A car is seen on Caloosahatchee Bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022.
Marco Bello/Reuters
Havana, Cuba
Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
Havana, Cuba
An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana, Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
Sarasota, Florida
Boats are anchored as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive in the area on Sept. 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Fla.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
-
Fort Myers, Florida
A man walks away from the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022.
Marco Bello/Reuters