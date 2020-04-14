Fort Myers Beach, Florida Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Fort Myers, Florida Damaged boats and debris rest against the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Fort Myers, Florida Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022. Marco Bello/Reuters

Fort Myers, Florida Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Punta Gorda, Floria A man begins cleaning up after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on Sept. 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Fla. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Punta Gorda, Florida Damaged homes are seen after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida, Sept. 29, 2022, in Punta Gorda, Fla. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Fort Myers, Florida Damaged boats are seen downtown after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022. Marco Bello/Reuters

Orlando, Florida Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP

Orange County, Florida Orange County firefighters help people stranded by Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022 in Orange County, Fla. Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP

Naples, Florida The storm surge from Hurricane Ian sends water through the streets of Naples, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022. Naples Police Department/UPI via Shutterstock

Fort Myers, Florida Vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sarasota, Florida Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway as Hurricane Ian churns to the south in Sarasota, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Fort Myers, Florida A car is seen on Caloosahatchee Bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022. Marco Bello/Reuters

Havana, Cuba Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

Havana, Cuba An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana, Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

Sarasota, Florida Boats are anchored as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive in the area on Sept. 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images