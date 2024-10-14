Pilot killed, passenger injured in small plane crash in Savannah, Georgia

No one on the ground was harmed, authorities said.

A plane crash in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday left the small aircraft's pilot dead and a passenger injured, officials said.

The crash occurred on the 200 block of E. 66th Street in the Lamara Heights neighborhood, according to the Savannah Police Department.

A plane crash in Savannah, Georgia, left the pilot dead and a passenger injured. IAFF Savannah Firefighters

No one on the ground was injured in the crash and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate further, officials said.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday evening, Savannah Union Firefighters said they received a call about the downed aircraft at approximately 9:46 p.m.

The pilot and passenger were trapped in the plane when firefighters arrived on the scene, officials said.

Responding firefighters "worked with great haste to extricate the patients in order for them to be transported to a hospital," according to the statement.

Officials said the area will be closed to allow for investigation and removal of the aircraft.