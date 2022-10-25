Some Pine-Sol products recalled over possible bacteria exposure

Roughly 37 million products are affected by the recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Clorox is issuing a recall Tuesday of roughly 37 million Pine-Sol products over a possible bacteria contamination.

The recall affects "Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in "Lavender Clean," "Sparkling Wave," and "Lemon Fresh" scents; "CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners" in "Lavender Clean," "Sparkling Wave," "Lemon Fresh" and "Orange Energy" scents; and "Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh" cleaners.

Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in this recall, according to officials.

The recall affects 37 million products that were sold between January 2021 and September 2022, which may contain the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the CPSC.

"People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria," the agency said in a statement.

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Customers can identify the affected products by looking for date codes that are printed on the bottles. Customers with products with date codes labeled “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249 should dispose of the product in its container with household trash and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt, according to the CPSC.

Affected customers can get more information by calling Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or online at pinesolrecall.com and Pinesol.com by clicking on “Recall Information.”