A twin-engine Piper PA-31 plane crashed into a home near Madeira, Ohio, Tuesday afternoon, killing at least one person, according to a local fire official.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, however everyone who lives in the home has been accounted for and is safe, including two dogs, said Steve Ashbrook, Madeira and Indian Hill's Joint Fire District Chief.

The plane struck a remodeled extension to the home, demolishing about half the house, Ashbrook said.

Investigators from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.