Police follow up on hundreds of leads in missing Iowa jogger case

More than 200 leads have been received in the search for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Officials released no specific details about new developments in the case at a news conference this afternoon but said that the search for the 20-year-old is active.

"Law enforcement and hundreds of others have devoted countless hours to the investigation," said Kevin Winker, the director of investigative operations for the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Winker said that "we have a good timeline that we're working off of" about Tibbetts' whereabouts when she disappeared on July 18 after going for an evening jog in Brooklyn, Iowa.

"[The] timeline is obviously very important to us and it's also been very important for us to get to know Mollie, and know what's normal for Mollie, what's not normal for Mollie," he said.

Ryan J. Foley/AP

Canine searches have been used and investigators are poring over any clues they could gather from undisclosed technology, Winker said.

Earlier in the investigation, officials said that they were going to be examining her Fitbit, a device that tracks physical activity and has a GPS feature.

Winker said the he was "not going to draw any conclusions about the circumstances of her disappearance other than it's not consistent with her past."

The next news conference is scheduled for Friday Aug. 3, and Winker made a point to ask for people to keep the Tibbetts family in their thoughts.

"They are going through a difficult time," he said.