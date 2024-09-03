Police investigating 5 consecutive shooting incidents on Washington highway

Police are investigating five separate shootings that occurred Monday night on Interstate 5 in Washington, authorities said.

Police have not confirmed if all of the shootings are connected but have confirmed that several people have been injured across all five incidents, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol. A suspect was arrested, police said, although it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was connected to all the incidents.

Two women were taken to the hospital and I-5 was briefly closed for police to collect evidence, but it is now reopened and will not be affecting morning traffic, police said.

Trooper Rick Johnson, who is the Washington State Patrol District 2 public information officer for King County, initially posted about the first shooting incident at 9:27 p.m. local time, saying that it had taken place on northbound I-5 at 320th where a single passenger was injured.

Just 15 minutes after the initial report, police said they received another call, this time regarding a shooting on northbound I-5 at MLK. Nobody was injured in that incident but a vehicle did sustain damage.

A third shooting then took place shortly after and Washington State Patrol received a call saying that incident had occurred at northbound I-5 at I-90. One passenger was injured in that instance and the Seattle Fire Department said their crews treated a 20-year-old woman who was reported to be in critical condition, according to ABC News’ Seattle affiliate KOMO.

The fourth and fifth shootings -- one that took place on southbound I-5 near State Route 18 and the other on southbound I-5 near 54th in Pierce County – injured two more people but police were able to match the suspect’s vehicle in these incidents to the first shooting that took place on northbound I-5 near 320th, Johnson said.

A suspect was subsequently identified and arrested in the Tacoma area, according to police officials.

“Pierce County Sheriff and Fircrest PD who was the agency that made the arrest after locating the suspect vehicle,” police said.

No other injuries are known at this time and authorities said they will be giving out more information on this case later Tuesday morning.