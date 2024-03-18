Police in Jacksonville Beach working active shooter incident

Police are asking people to shelter in place.

Police in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, said Sunday night they were responding to an active shooter situation.

"The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is currently working an active shooter incident in our downtown area. This is an active scene and we are asking everyone to shelter in place at this time. If you have any information that can assist us, please call 904-270-1661," read a post on the police Facebook page and the Jacksonville Beach Emergency Preparedness X account.

