Suspect in fatal New Mexico State Police officer shooting captured: Officials

The suspect wanted in the killings of a New Mexico state trooper and a South Carolina paramedic was captured Sunday following a shooting involving law enforcement, authorities said.

The suspect, Jaremy Smith, was taken into custody in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, after leading police on a chase that resulted in a shooting involving at least one deputy from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, according to the New Mexico State Police.

Smith is suspected in the fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare early Friday and the slaying of Phonesia Machado-Fore, a South Carolina paramedic who was reported missing on Thursday, authorities said.

The suspect, who was identified on Saturday by police, was the subject of a massive manhunt. New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler had said during a news conference, "Jaremy Smith, we are coming for you."

Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies spotted Smith driving a car in Albuquerque at about 8 a.m. local time, officials said. Smith allegedly led deputies on a chase that ended in his arrest, according to authorities.

"The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is currently in the area of Unser and Anderson Hill for a deputy-involved shooting," the agency said in a social media post, referring to a neighborhood in southwest Albuquerque. "The Multi-Agency Task Force has initiated an investigation."

No deputies are injured were injured in the incident, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.