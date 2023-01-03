Police officer killed, another injured in Pennsylvania, suspect sought

An hours-long search for a suspect led to "shooting incidents," police said.

One officer was killed and another was injured earlier Monday, after an hours-long search for a suspect in the town of Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, turned into a foot pursuit and ended with multiple "shooting incidents," according to authorities in Allegheny County.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan in connection with the shooting. Police said he's considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect initially fled a traffic stop last night, according to Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns. He was wanted for probation violations and weapons charges.

The deceased officer was struck in the head by gunfire. The injured officer was struck in the leg and is stable, authorities said.