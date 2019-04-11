When no one from his class came to a 9-year-old Michigan boy’s birthday party, local police officers stepped up to make his celebration extra special.

The Grand Rapids Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that Officer Lynema spotted a young boy, Thomas Daniel, running after a school bus he had just missed. Lynema then received permission from Thomas' mother to take him to school.

Lynema found out it was Thomas' 9th birthday that day, and that he feared no one from his class would come to his party later that evening, as he was bulled in school.

Thomas invited Lynema to his party, and when Lynema showed up later that day, he saw that “unfortunately Thomas' fears came true,” according to police. Lynema and Thomas’ siblings were the only ones who attended.

Police said Officer Lynema took matters into his own hands the next day, surprising Thomas as he got off the school bus with a new party complete with a Krispy Kreme donut cake, gifts and a singing quartet.

Thomas called it the “best birthday ever,” according to police.

“No kid should get bullied, and no kid should worry if anyone will come to the party,” the Grand Rapids Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Next year Thomas Daniel, make sure you drop us that invite a little sooner. We wouldn't want to miss it!”