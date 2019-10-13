Police report shooting at mall in Boca Raton, Florida

A shooting has been reported at a mall in Boca Raton, Florida, according to police.

The Boca Raton Police Department confirmed the shooting at the Town Center mall on its Twitter account, asking residents to avoid the area.

A video posted to Twitter shows multiple police officers walking toward the mall as alarmed shoppers hurry toward the parking lot.

Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.