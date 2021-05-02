Police respond to active shooter at Oneida Casino

The casino is located in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at Oneida Casino in Wisconsin on Saturday night.

The shooting took place at the main casino located in Green Bay, near Austin Straubel Airport. Authorities have yet to provide an update on any injuries.

The Oneida Nation said several law enforcement are on the scene.

Officials with Oneida Nation said all casino locations would be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.