Multiple victims reported in active shooter at UNLV: Police

People on the UNLV campus are urged to shelter in place.

University police are responding to an active shooter in Beam Hall at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the university.

There was an additional report of shots fired at the student union, university police said.

There "appears to be multiple victims," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

People on the UNLV campus were urged to shelter in place.

Beam Hall is home to the university's business school. The student union is located one building over from Beam Hall.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.