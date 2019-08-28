Police searching for couple wanted on murder charges who escaped custody

Aug 28, 2019, 6:39 PM ET
PHOTO: Blane, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, are wanted on murder and arson charges, police in Tucson said, Aug. 27, 2019.PlayTuscon Police Department via Facebook
A couple that was being extradited from New York to Tucson, Arizona, is now on the run after allegedly breaking free from a private security company, according to authorities.

Blane, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, are wanted in the murder of Frank Bligh, who vanished when his home burned down on April 16, as well as other charges, including arson, police in Tucson said Tuesday.

Bligh's body was never found.

Susan Barksdale knew Bligh, who was 72, police said.

This photo from an Arizona Department of Transportation remote camera shows a digital sign over Interstate 10 in the Phoenix metropolitan area that seeks the public's help in locating escaped murder suspects,Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

The couple allegedly fled to upstate New York in May, where U.S. Marshals and a SWAT team surrounded their RV and took them into custody.

Police said that as they were finally being transported from Henrietta, New York, to Pima County, Arizona, they overpowered two security guards in Blanding, Utah, on Monday and allegedly stole their vehicle. That vehicle was later abandoned.

Blane Barksdale, 56, is wanted on murder and arson charges, police in Tucson said, Aug. 27, 2019.
Susan Barksdale, 59, is wanted on murder and arson charges, police in Tucson said, Aug. 27, 2019.

"Blane has numerous tattoos on his arms and hands. The Barksdales' direction of travel is currently unknown. Investigators have information that they are possibly traveling through Arizona. They were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck (license plate AZ: 127XTY) with damage to the front passenger side and rear bumper," Tucson police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Drivers were being urged to stay on the lookout for the duo, but authorities warned the public that the couple may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

"The FBI, US Marshals and Apache County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation. If the Barksdales are spotted, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with possible information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME," the police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service has announced they are offering a $10,000 reward for each fugitive.