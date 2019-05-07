Porn deemed a public health crisis by Arizona politicians

Some legislators gave pornography a new title: public health crisis.

The Arizona State Senate voted Monday to declare pornography a public health crisis, but beyond stating such on their resolution, no further action is set to be taken.

The bill states that "pornography perpetuates a sexually toxic environment that damages all areas of our society," proceeding to list that "potential detrimental effects on pornography users include toxic sexual behaviors, emotional, mental and medical illnesses and difficulty forming or maintaining intimate relationships."

"Due to the advances in technology and the universal availability of the internet, children are being exposed to pornography at an alarming rate, leading to low self-esteem, eating disorders and an increase in problematic sexual activity at ever-younger ages," the bill states.

The bill first passed in the Arizona House of Representatives on Feb. 25, with 32 votes in favor and 28 against.

The state's Senate vote was held Monday, securing 16 votes in favor, 13 votes against and one abstention, according to the state legislature's website.

The text of the bill is less than a page and takes no tangible action beyond calling for the members of the state legislature to "denounce pornography as a public health crisis."

The Arizona Republic reports that Sen. Sylvia Allen, a Republican who voted in favor of the resolution, acknowledged that the measure wouldn't take action in terms of outlawing or banning pornography.

She said it will still have an impact "because it's the first time we're making a statement... about the epidemic of pornography," according to the paper.

Minority Whip Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, a Democrat who voted against the resolution, said on the Senate floor that bigger health issues like the ongoing measles outbreak are more deserving of attention.

"I think we really need to focus on those types of things that are life-threatening and fatal, and could spread so quickly to anybody," said Peshlakai, according to The Arizona Republic.