Portland mayor decries hate ahead of expected demonstrations

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was joined by dozens of local groups on Wednesday to send a message ahead of expected demonstrations in the city this weekend: "violence and hate have no place here."

Earlier this month, Wheeler released a statement saying the city had received "unsettling information" that large groups of demonstrators "are planning to use our thriving, beautiful city - our home - as an arena, a stage where they plan to air their grievances, some to spread hateful messages, and some with the explicit intent to commit violence" on Aug. 17.

Portland police have said they attempted to make contact with the event organizers, but it is unclear if they were successful.

Gillian Flaccus/AP

Local media has reported that several right-wing groups are planning to descend on the Oregon city this weekend, and that anti-fascist counter-protesters are also expected to take the streets.

The police have also released a map showing that there are a number of peaceful events planned for Portland on Saturday - including the Portland Hot Sauce Expo, an adult soapbox derby and the Oregon Bigfoot Festival - in addition to the alleged protests in the center of the city.

Portland has been the site for a number of protests that have turned violent in the past year, most recently an incident that happened in late June.