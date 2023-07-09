Powerball jackpot rises to $650 million

The Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing has risen to $650 million, after no one won Saturday's drawing, the lottery said.
A winner will have an estimated $328.2 million cash option, before taxes, which would be the ninth largest Powerball jackpot on record and the second largest Powerball jackpot of 2023, Powerball officials said in a press release.
The lucky numbers on Saturday's drawing were 7, 23, 24, 32, 42, with 18 as the Powerball.
Three tickets -- California, Colorado and Illinois -- matched all five white balls to win $1 million.
The next drawing is schedule for Monday, July 10.
The April 19 drawing was the last time the Powerball was won, with an Ohio ticket taking a grand prize worth $252.6 million. The following 34 drawings haven't had a winner, the lottery said.
A single ticket won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, marking the largest-ever jackpot in the Powerball's history.