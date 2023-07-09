Powerball jackpot rises to $650 million

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in April, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing has risen to $650 million, after no one won Saturday's drawing, the lottery said.

A winner will have an estimated $328.2 million cash option, before taxes, which would be the ninth largest Powerball jackpot on record and the second largest Powerball jackpot of 2023, Powerball officials said in a press release.

James Franklin, of Baltimore, holds his Powerball lottery tickets he purchased at a convenience store in Cockeysville, Maryland, on Nov. 2, 2022. Julio Cortez, AP

The lucky numbers on Saturday's drawing were 7, 23, 24, 32, 42, with 18 as the Powerball.

Three tickets -- California, Colorado and Illinois -- matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

The next drawing is schedule for Monday, July 10.

The April 19 drawing was the last time the Powerball was won, with an Ohio ticket taking a grand prize worth $252.6 million. The following 34 drawings haven't had a winner, the lottery said.

A single ticket won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, marking the largest-ever jackpot in the Powerball's history.