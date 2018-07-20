Former President George HW Bush's cardiologist fatally shot

Jul 20, 2018, 5:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Former President George HW Bush, center, waves as he leaves with cardiologist Mark Hausknecht, left, and Bushs family doctor Ben Orman, right, after a news conference at Methodist Hospital, Feb. 25, 2000, in Houston.David J. Phillip/AP, FILE
Former President George HW Bush, center, waves as he leaves with cardiologist Mark Hausknecht, left, and Bush's family doctor Ben Orman, right, after a news conference at Methodist Hospital, Feb. 25, 2000, in Houston.

Houston police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot the prominent cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was riding his bike today when he was shot and killed, according to Houston Methodist Hospital.

The former president released a statement about his doctor's death through his spokesman.

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," President George H.W. Bush said in his statement. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our hearts."

In a statement from the hospital, Hausknecht was prasied for his "kind bedside manner" and his compassion.

Police are searching for a white or Hispanic male suspect who was wearing a dark jacket and fled the scene, according to ABC station KTRK.

