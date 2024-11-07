Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 7, 4:53 PM ET

President Biden has no plans of pardoning son Hunter Biden, White House says

Hunter Biden is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

ByMeredith Deliso
November 7, 2024, 4:38 PM

President Joe Biden does not plan to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on federal gun charges, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated during a press briefing on Thursday.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events