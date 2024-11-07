National Election Results: presidential
President Biden has no plans of pardoning son Hunter Biden, White House says
President Joe Biden does not plan to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted on federal gun charges, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated during a press briefing on Thursday.
Hunter Biden is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
