President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 The news comes after an adviser, Hope Hicks, tested positive.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump tweeted. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The news comes just four hours after it was revealed that one of the president's closest advisers, Hope Hicks, had tested positive.

Hicks had traveled with him to Ohio for the debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday.

