'Primary suspect' arrested in murders of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Investigators tracked down the Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows allegedly driven by the suspect in the most recent homicide, the Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the car has been detained and is the "primary suspect" for all four murders, police said.

This wanted poster released on Aug 7, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows a vehicle suspected of being used as a conveyance in the recent homicides of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M. Albuquerque Police Department via AP

Four Muslim men have been killed in what police described as a possible string of murders.

The most recent murder occurred on Friday, when Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old native of Pakistan, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Friday near Truman Street and Grand Avenue in Albuquerque's Highland Business neighborhood, police said.

Naeem Hussain, 25, is the fourth victim identified in the killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Obtained by ABC News

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was found fatally shot on Aug. 1, and Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26, police said. Both men are from Pakistan.

This undated photo released by the City of Espanola shows Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, a planning and land use director who was killed in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 1, 2022. Hussain is one of four victims in a series of killings of Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city as the deaths sent ripples of fear through the religious community nationwide. City of Espanola via AP

Mohammad Ahmadi, a Muslim man from Afghanistan, was killed outside a business he ran with his brother last November, police said.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has sent additional state police to provide support to the Albuquerque Police Department and FBI, she announced on Saturday.

The community has "never gone through anything like this before," Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, said during a press conference Saturday, Albuquerque ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

"This is really a surreal time for us. We're in fear of the safety of our children, our families," Assed said.

Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, speaks at a news conference about the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, Aug. 7, 2022. Adria Malcolm/The New York Times via Redux

Albuquerque police are expected to provide additional updates on the suspect's arrest Tuesday afternoon.

