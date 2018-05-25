Prom ends early when yacht strikes other yacht

A prom ended early Thursday evening when a yacht smacked into another yacht near a Hudson River pier.

No one was injured.

There were 95 students and 11 faculty members from Weehawken High School in New Jersey aboard the Cornucopia Destiny when it struck the Cornucopia Sundancer, jamming it into a pier, ABC New York station WABC reported.

Matt Stallone Photography/www.mattstallonephotography.com

Superintendent Robert R. Zywicki assured parents via Twitter that the kids "have been fed" and vowed "every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation."

WHS students are still on board Destiny. They have all been checked by EMS. There are no injuries. They have been fed. They will disembark when directed to do so by Police. — Robert R. Zywicki (@ZywickiR) May 25, 2018