Public memorial to be held for 5-year-old allegedly murdered by his parents

Apr 27, 2019, 7:00 PM ET
PHOTO: In this Wednesday, April 24, 2019 photo, community members in Crystal lake, Ill. hold a vigil in memory of 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund.PlayJohn Starks/Daily Herald via AP
A funeral home will be hosting a public memorial service for a 5-year-old Illinois boy who was found beaten to death and wrapped in plastic inside a shallow grave after allegedly being killed by his parents.

Andrew "AJ" Freund, who went missing on April 18, was found by the Crystal Lake Police Department after a week-long manhunt in a rural area near Woodstock, Illinois. The Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Crystal Lake announced on its website Friday that a public visitation would be held for AJ on May 3 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The little boy's parents, Andrew "Drew" Freund Sr. and Joann Cunningham, were charged with multiple counts of murder, among other charges. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

AJ died sometime around April 15 from head trauma due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's report.

The Department of Children and Family Services had been aware of his parents' alleged abuse since he was born in 2013 with opiates in his system, a DCFS spokesman said.

"AJ, now an angel to all of us, will be forever remembered in the hearts of everyone he touched — friends, family and people near and far throughout our community," the obituary said.

McHenry County residents put together a GoFundMe page to raise money for the rest of AJ's family. Since the fundraiser launched on Wednesday, the page has exceeded its $2,500 goal, raising over $40,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

