As Hurricane Dorian barrels towards Florida's east coast, one local supermarket chain created a confection that's churning up some mixed reactions on social media.

While the storm and it's path are no joke, Publix took the opportunity while preparing for the storm to bake up a creative cookie cake frosted to look like a weather forecast to give shoppers a moment of levity.

Jessica Sullivan first shared the photo on Facebook with the caption "Publix has all your hurricane party supplies," and it rapidly made the rounds across social media.

The circular storm snack is iced with bright blue frosting for the ocean, the silhouette of the state in green and a white outline that depicts the cone containment of the storm with a swirl of red for the eye of the storm.

Sullivan told ABC News she purchased the pastry baked by Linda Hardenberdgh at Publix Super Market at Julington Village in St. Johns, Florida on Wednesday.

One Twitter user who also shared Sullivan's photo of the giant frosted cookie wrote, "Only in Florida and only at Publix."

Only in Florida and only at Publix pic.twitter.com/9sJginuX5w — The Queen (@LisaSimpson24) August 29, 2019

The "Chocolate chip message cookie" as the label reads, costs $10.99 and weighs one pound.

Here are the 5 AM AST/EDT August 29 Key Messages for Hurricane #Dorian. For more information, visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/IPNcswUGBt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

Most commenters got a good laugh and tagged fellow Floridians on the post by ABC News affiliate WPLG, saying things like, "this is great," "I love Publix," "added to my storm shopping list" and "did you buy yours yet?"

Others were seemingly offended that the pastry made light of a potentially serious situation writing, "not funny." Some were just offended by the off-putting ingredients, "That looks far from delicious"

The storm is forecast to make landfall between Cape Canaveral and West Palm Beach on Monday morning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties in Dorian's path.

Publix did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.