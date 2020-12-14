One-two punch for Northeast with snow storms today and later this week The first storm should be gone by the evening on Monday

Two storms are being tracked in the Northeast this week.

The first storm is moving from the southern Plains into the Northeast this morning with rain and snow.

Already this storm brought up to a half a foot of snow to Oklahoma and Arkansas with a foot of snow in southern Kansas.

Numerous accidents and thousands of customers have now been left without power in the southern Plains.

Up to 5 inches of snow has been reported in Tulsa, Oklahoma, making it the biggest snowstorm in the city in seven years.

In Oklahoma City, 3 to 4 inches of snow fell which broke a daily record.

Now, this same storm that hit Oklahoma and the southern Plains will move into the Northeast later this morning with rain for I-95 corridor and 1 to 3 inches of snow for inland areas.

The first storm should be gone by the evening on Monday and attention turns to a second storm that will move into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning.

This storm will be much stronger and it looks like there will be a lot more cold air involved which will help to make more snow for the I-95 corridor.

Here is the breakdown of what could happen. If it’s a weaker storm, the American model suggests that it tracks further away from the coast and that most areas will get snow with possibly 6 to 10 inches for New York City, maybe a foot for Philadelphia and several inches for Washington, D.C. while Boston will get maybe 1 to 3 inches.

If the storm is stronger, the European model suggests even more snow is possible for the Northeast but coastal and Mid-Atlantic areas could get more rain than snow.

The European model also shows maybe a foot of snow for New York City, 6 to 10 inches for Philadelphia, maybe 1 to 2 inches for Washington, D.C. and 5 to 10 inches for Boston.