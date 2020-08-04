Rachel Scott is a White House Correspondent and D.C. Correspondent reporting across all ABC News programs and platforms including "Good Morning America," “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” “20/20,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” ABC News Live, ABC News.com and ABC Audio.

In 2020, Scott provided extensive on the ground coverage of the nationwide protests over police brutality and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on communities of color. Scott’s reporting appeared in ABC News' primetime specials "Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming" and "George Floyd's: A Celebration of Life."

During the 2020 presidential primary, Scott logged thousands of miles covering races in battleground states including Florida, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, interviewing nearly every Democratic candidate. In November 2019, Scott interviewed Senator Bernie Sanders and surrogate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a joint network exclusive sit down in Iowa.

Scott has been an important part of the news division's reporting on the Trump administration, covering the impeachment trial of President Trump extensively and interviewing Vice President Mike Pence on the day of the final impeachment vote.

Scott has also covered the 2018 midterms, Hurricane Irma and the aftermath of Alabama's deadly tornadoes in 2019.

Scott began her career at ABC News as a production associate for ABC News Live in 2016. While working full-time as a producer for GMA Digital, Scott took on an additional role as a Weekend General Assignment Reporter for ABC’s New Haven, CT affiliate WTNH-TV.

A native of Southern California, Scott is a graduate of the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California.