Radio host, 71, dies of COVID-19 weeks after the virus kills his wife

More than 609,000 Americans and counting have died from COVID-19.

Each week ABC News has been chronicling the stories of Americans who have died from the virus.

Kim Maginn, a 63-year-old mother and grandmother in Arkansas, died on July 6, 2021, according to her obituary.

Maginn loved animals, books and true crime cases, but above all cherished spending time with her two daughters and three grandsons, her obituary said.

Maginn taught second-grade at Terry Elementary School in Little Rock, where her students loved her energy and passion, said principal Stephanie Franklin.

"She was a dedicated team member to our school family and collaborated with her colleagues to provide stellar education for our students," Franklin said. "She's going to be greatly missed."

Bliss Michelson, who spent eight years as a classical music host for WRTI radio in Philadelphia, died on March 14, 2021 at the age of 71, the station said.

His wife, Peggy Wiltrout, also died of COVID-19 weeks earlier, the station said.

The Chicago native had a life-long passion for music. He was an accomplished double bass player after picking up the talent in eighth grade, WRTI said.

Michelson worked at radio stations in Buffalo and New Jersey before coming to WRTI in 2014.

"Bliss’s knowledge of orchestral music, conductors, rare Scandinavian scores, and pronunciations of foreign names and titles was priceless," his colleague, Debra Lew Harder, said in a statement. "His natural, warm fluency and easygoing manner made him a terrific host, interviewer—and most of all, friend."

Jason Swanger

Jason Swanger, a Las Vegas police officer who was a seven-year veteran of the department, died on June 24, 2021, at the age of 41.

Swanger joined the Navy in 1999 and spent 11 years there as a culinary specialist, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He also was a staff sergeant and culinary specialist with the Nevada Army Guard, the Review-Journal reported.

He leaves behind his wife and two children.

"He was known as a devoted father and husband who went the extra mile for people in need and dedicated himself to policing to make a difference in other people’s lives," the police department said.