Rain in the forecast for parts of the water-logged South The Mississippi Governor declared a state of emergency due to river flooding.

Much of the nation is seeing a rather quiet Sunday, however, a new storm is set to track across the country, and another blast of cold air is lurking right behind it.

The previous blast of cold air that hit the Midwest and Northeast late last week was the coldest the regions saw so far this winter.

The Northeast this morning is seeing temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above where they were yesterday morning as the region quickly turns mild for a couple of days.

A storm is moving through the northern Rockies this morning and there is some snow falling from Oregon to Montana and into parts of Wyoming and Colorado. ABC News

The heaviest snows are expected in the Colorado Rocky Mountains where locally 12 to 20 inches of snow will be possible along with gusty winds 35-50 mph. There will likely be significant travel impacts in the mountain passes west of Denver and Cheyenne.

Late on Monday, part of this system will emerge in the Midwest with some snow developing from Iowa to Wisconsin and some rain from Chicago to Saint Louis.

Then on Tuesday, as the system matures and organizes, it will move off to the East Coast with some snow heading into parts of the interior northeast and a line of heavy rain showers from Ohio Valley to the Southern U.S.

The result of this is widespread snow totals in the Pacific Northwest and Colorado Rockies of 6 to 12 inches with locally over one foot in the highest elevations -- especially in the Rockies of northern Colorado.

A swath of three to six inches of snow will be likely from Iowa to Michigan and parts of the far interior northeast. Locally 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible in the higher elevations form New York to Maine through Wednesday.

Two to three inches of rain is possible in the Southern U.S., especially in parts of Alabama and Georgia. ABC News

The current forecast puts locally one to two inches of rain in much of Mississippi. Parts of Jackson, Mississippi will also continue to deal with river flooding.

The Pearl River is still rising this morning and is entering major flood stage and the river has not been this high since 1983. The river will crest today and will likely remain in major flood stage through Tuesday.

The Mississippi Governor also declared a state of emergency on Saturday due to river flooding.

Jackson is just one area of the southern U.S. that has seen well above average rainfall so far in 2020, with the city running more than a foot above their year to date average.

Birmingham, Alabama, has received nearly 10 inches above its average year to date rainfall. Atlanta is also a location where they have received more than double the average rainfall year to date.

It remains somewhat concerning that more rounds of heavy rain are in the forecast for this region.

Behind this system, the door will open for a fairly strong high pressure from Canada that will usher in quite a bit of cold air to the Midwest first on Thursday and then the northeast on Friday. ABC News

Another round of very cold wind chills well below zero is possible across Minnesota and the Dakotas. It looks like another round of single digits and below zero wind chills are ahead for northeast at the end of the week.