Must reads before Monday

Nov 25, 2018, 2:48 PM ET
PHOTO: A burned neighborhood is seen from above in Paradise, Calif., Nov.15, 2018. PlayJosh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
A major California fire is now contained, a man was arrested in connection to a cold case 1973 murder using new genetic genealogy technology, a Grand Prix crash shocked racing fans around the wold, abortion rates in the U.S. hit the lowest numbers recorded since Roe v. Wade, and a U.S. Navy hospital ship treats Venezuelan refugees in South America.

California's Camp Fire now 100 percent contained, officials say

PHOTO: A sheriffs deputy recovers the remains of a Camp Fire victim from an overturned car in Paradise, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018.Noah Berger/AP
A sheriff's deputy recovers the remains of a Camp Fire victim from an overturned car in Paradise, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018.

The most deadly wildfire in California history has been completely contained by firefighters, authorities announced Sunday. The Camp fire has claimed at least 87 lives, and destroyed thousands of homes and structures in Northern California.

Genetic genealogy leads to arrest in 1973 cold case murder of 21-year-old California woman Leslie Perlov, authorities say

PHOTO: John Arthur Getreu, 74, of Hayward, Calif., is pictured in an undated booking photo released by the Santa Clara Sheriffs Office.Santa Clara Sheriff
John Arthur Getreu, 74, of Hayward, Calif., is pictured in an undated booking photo released by the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office.

John Arthur Getreu, 74, was arrested this week in connection to the 1973 murder of Leslie Marie Perlov. The arrest came after investigators used genetic genealogy to "establish the relationship between an unknown sujbect and his/her known ancestors." Getreu previously served time in prison for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl.

Heart-stopping Grand Prix crash highlights life-and-death dangers of race car driving

PHOTO: Van Amersfoort Racings 17-year-old German racer Sophia Floerschs car, top, flying off the track at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix in Macau, China, Nov. 18 2018.Tony Wong/Apple Daily via Getty Images
Van Amersfoort Racing's 17-year-old German racer Sophia Floersch's car, top, flying off the track at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix in Macau, China, Nov. 18 2018.

A 17-year-old race car driver smashed into the photographer's pit of the Macau Grand Prix at 170 mph on Monday. It took doctors 11 hours to perform spinal surgery, but she survived.

Abortion rates continue downward trend, hitting lowest numbers since Roe v. Wade was decided: CDC

PHOTO: Pro-abortion rights activists try to block anti-abortion rights activists in front of the Supreme Court during the annual March for Life on the anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, Jan. 27, 2017. Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Pro-abortion rights activists try to block anti-abortion rights activists in front of the Supreme Court during the annual March for Life on the anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, Jan. 27, 2017.

Abortion rates in the U.S. are the lowest they have ever been since 1973, when the Roe v. Wade supreme court decision legalized a woman's right to get an abortion. Abortions have decreased by 24 percent between 2006 and 2016, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US Navy hospital ship treats 14,500 patients halfway through mission to help Venezuelan refugees

PHOTO: The Military Sealift Commands hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) navigates through water during Comfort Exercise (COMFEX) 2018.Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy
The Military Sealift Command's hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) navigates through water during Comfort Exercise (COMFEX) 2018.

A U.S. Navy hospital ship has already treated 14,500 patients, and it's only half way through it's 11-week deployment to help Venezuelan refugees. The ship has made stops in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continues to refuse all U.S. aid for the country's devastating economic crisis.

