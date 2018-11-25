Must reads before Monday

A major California fire is now contained, a man was arrested in connection to a cold case 1973 murder using new genetic genealogy technology, a Grand Prix crash shocked racing fans around the wold, abortion rates in the U.S. hit the lowest numbers recorded since Roe v. Wade, and a U.S. Navy hospital ship treats Venezuelan refugees in South America.

California's Camp Fire now 100 percent contained, officials say

Noah Berger/AP

The most deadly wildfire in California history has been completely contained by firefighters, authorities announced Sunday. The Camp fire has claimed at least 87 lives, and destroyed thousands of homes and structures in Northern California.

Genetic genealogy leads to arrest in 1973 cold case murder of 21-year-old California woman Leslie Perlov, authorities say

Santa Clara Sheriff

John Arthur Getreu, 74, was arrested this week in connection to the 1973 murder of Leslie Marie Perlov. The arrest came after investigators used genetic genealogy to "establish the relationship between an unknown sujbect and his/her known ancestors." Getreu previously served time in prison for raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl.

Heart-stopping Grand Prix crash highlights life-and-death dangers of race car driving

Tony Wong/Apple Daily via Getty Images

A 17-year-old race car driver smashed into the photographer's pit of the Macau Grand Prix at 170 mph on Monday. It took doctors 11 hours to perform spinal surgery, but she survived.

Abortion rates continue downward trend, hitting lowest numbers since Roe v. Wade was decided: CDC

Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Abortion rates in the U.S. are the lowest they have ever been since 1973, when the Roe v. Wade supreme court decision legalized a woman's right to get an abortion. Abortions have decreased by 24 percent between 2006 and 2016, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US Navy hospital ship treats 14,500 patients halfway through mission to help Venezuelan refugees

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy

A U.S. Navy hospital ship has already treated 14,500 patients, and it's only half way through it's 11-week deployment to help Venezuelan refugees. The ship has made stops in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continues to refuse all U.S. aid for the country's devastating economic crisis.