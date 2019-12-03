Pre-made sushi and spring rolls makes for a great work day lunch, but after a new recall it may be time to toss the hand roll.

Fuji Food Products, Inc. (Fuji) announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls that were sold at retailers in 31 states including Trader Joe's, along the East Coast and Midwest.

The products were also sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

Fuji voluntarily issued a recall after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the company of potential product contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release. Public health officials have not yet reported any illness associated with the recalled products.

"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."

The small plastic trays have a clear lid with a sell-by date clearly marked on the label, where consumers can check to see if their products were affected.

Recalled items included poke bowls, bahn mi style salad, spring rolls, California rolls, smoked salmon Philly roll and tempura shrimp rolls and more.

A majority of the affected products were marked with sell-by dates between Nov. 19 and Dec. 6.

"Dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container," the FDA urged.

Check the FDA recall here for a complete list of affected products, their sell-by dates and where they were sold.