Record-breaking heat spreads across Northeast; flash floods, fire danger elsewhere in US

Record-breaking heat across the Northeast and Midwest Saturday will continue Sunday and extend into next week.

Newark, New Jersey, set a record Saturday with a high of 95 degrees. Washington, D.C., hit a record of 92 degrees and Bridgeport, Connecticut, tied its record of 86 degrees.

Even parts of the Midwest hit record highs, including Minneapolis which broke its record of 99 degrees. Fargo, North Dakota, hit a record of 100 degrees and Bismarck, North Dakota, hit a record of 103 degrees.

Strong storms also moved across parts of the U.S. Saturday from Montana to South Carolina. Reports of flash flooding were spotted over parts of Texas and South Carolina. There were 25 storm reports in seven states with gusts up to 70 mph.

As of Sunday morning, strong storms are still moving across parts of the south and northern Plains. More record-high temperatures are possible from Minnesota to New Hampshire.

With the heat expanding North this week, the first heat wave of the season may be possible in Boston, Newark, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Temperatures will be in the 90s through Tuesday, with cooler air moving in by Wednesday providing much needed relief from the heat and also breaking the heatwave.

Meanwhile in the South, four states are under flash flood watches through this evening from Eastern Texas to Mississippi.

Over the next few days, strong storms will move across the South bringing heavy downpours and flash flooding. Some areas may get up to 3-6 inches of rainfall through Tuesday.

Major cities in the path of the flash flood threat include New Orleans; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Beaumont, Texas.

Out West, fire danger continues throughout this week with critical, elevated fire risk over parts of California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona.

Two wildfires were reported yesterday over parts of Arizona. The Telegraph Fire spread across 25,000 acres with multiple evacuations and road closures still in place.

Six states are under red flag warnings from California to Colorado. Fire risk includes wind gusts up to 40 mph with humidity levels as low as 5% across Northern California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.