Transcript for Dangerous weather conditions sweep the nation

We move now to the dangerous heat wave sweeping across the country. Millions of Americans desperate to cool off. Record-breaking heat sweeping fromtas to the east coast. Boston declaring a heat emergency. Beaches up and down the coast packed. You can see here from this Earth cam in Seaside heights, new Jersey. A different story further south. Powerful storms bringing flash this is bay cliff, Texas, near galveston. Let's get right to ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and rob, we're seeing this extreme heat early in the season. Reporter: Yeah, we are, for the first week of June, whit, this is certainly dangerous and expansive heat. Look at some of these high temperatures. A smattering of 90s including D.C., Boston, Syracuse at 92. Over 100 in South Dakota. And I-95, we only get warmer tomorrow in D.C. And philly. Heat advisory out for philly and New York. Will be up and over 90 degrees. We have the storms across the south. And excessive heat warnings across the southwest, so, truly widespread heat from coast to coast. Whit? Springtime disappearing quickly. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.