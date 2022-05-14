As many as 8 dead in mass shooting at upstate New York supermarket: Law enforcement source

A suspect is in custody, police said.

As many as eight people are dead after a mass shooting at a supermarket in upstate New York Saturday, a law enforcement official briefed on the incident confirmed to ABC News.

"Multiple people" were struck by gunfire at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department said on social media while urging people to avoid the area.

A suspect is in custody, police said. His condition was not immediately clear.

A man entered the supermarket shortly after 2:30 p.m. and fired a rifle, according to the law enforcement official.

The scene is no longer active and there are no other suspects outstanding, the official said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Twitter she is "closely monitoring" the shooting, and that her office has offered assistance to local officials.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had been “advised of an active multiple shooting event" at the supermarket.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.