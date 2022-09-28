Residents of coastal Florida town brace for repeat of 2004's Charley

"Everybody learned their lesson from that one," said one bar owner.

When he saw the latest track for Hurricane Ian, Kevin Doyle, a bar owner in Punta Gorda, Florida, said his heart sank and he had a flashback to 2004 when Hurricane Charley destroyed his business and much of his coastal town.

Ian is taking the same path of Charley, which caused $16 billion in damage and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killed 18 people.

"The difference with Charley was it was extremely fast and destructive and this is going to be slow and destructive. So, it's going to be worse than Charley," Doyle told ABC News Wednesday morning.

Doyle rode out Charley in his bar, the Celtic Ray Public House. This time he is taking no chances. He and his wife have evacuated to the east coast of Florida, while his son, who is a co-owner of the bar, is holding down the fort in Punta Gorda.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center says Ian, a Category 4 hurricane spinning in the Gulf of Mexico with 155 mph sustained winds, is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon with a direct hit on Punta Gorda just like Charley did 18 years ago.

Forecast track of Hurricane Ian through Florida is shown in a weather graphic released early morning, Sept. 28, 2022. ABC News

Chaley made landfall in Punta Gorda on the afternoon of Aug. 13, 2004, causing a 7-foot storm surge in nearby Fort Myers.

"The building was basically destroyed," Doyle said of his bar. "Then we found out the following morning there was no insurance on it. We were renting at the time."

A man walks away from the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022. Marco Bello/Reuters

A 40-year resident of Punta Gorda, Doyle said he and his family decided to stay and rebuild, realizing another destructive storm could hit someday. Now that day has come.

Many of Doyle's neighbors who lost homes and businesses have rebuilt, adding new roofs designed to withstand a major hurricane. Punta Gorda has become a model for how to hurricane-proof a city, Doyle said.

Duke Energy trucks are staged in the parking lot at Tropicana Field in preparation for Hurricane Ian, Sept. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Doyle said that following Charley, he bought the wrecked, roofless building that housed his bar and spent seven years rebuilding it.

"I think everybody learned their lesson from that one," Doyle said. "When we rebuilt, we went over the codes with everything. It's like a fortress now."

He said Ian will be the first big test to see how prepared Punta Gorda is to withstand what is expected to be the most devastating storm to hit the area since Charley.

"I'm not going to predict anything at all," Doyle said. "I'm just going to wait and see what's left when it all goes away."