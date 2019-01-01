'We won't rest': Police release photo of suspect's truck in 'unprovoked' killing of 7-year-old Texas girl Jazmine Barnes

Jan 1, 2019, 10:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Jazmine Barnes, 7, was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Authorities released this photo Monday in hopes of finding her killer.Harris County Sheriff's Office
Jazmine Barnes, 7, was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Authorities released this photo Monday in hopes of finding her killer.

Texas authorities released a surveillance image of a pickup truck the man suspected of killing a 7-year-old girl was driving the day of the apparent "unprovoked" attack.

Jazmine Barnes, 7, was killed when the unknown suspect pulled up next to her mother's car on Sunday morning and began shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

PHOTO: Jazmine Barnes, 7, was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Authorities released this photo Monday in hopes of finding her killer.Harris County Sheriffs Office
Jazmine Barnes, 7, was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Authorities released this photo Monday in hopes of finding her killer.

(MORE: 'So senseless': 7-year-old girl shot dead while in car with her mom; police searching for gunman)

Authorities, who are desperate to find Jazmine's killer, have released a photo of the suspect's red pickup truck -- among the 1,300 similar vehicles registered in the area.

"We won't rest until this precious child's killer is brought to justice," Gonzalez tweeted Monday.

PHOTO: Authorities in Houston are searching for a red pickup truck caught on surveillance.Harris County Sheriffs Office
Authorities in Houston are searching for a red pickup truck caught on surveillance.

(MORE: Authorities plead for community's help in identifying man who fatally shot 7-year-old riding in car)

Jazmine's mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, was shot and wounded in the incident, Gonzalez said.

Three of Jazmine's sisters were also in Washington's car at the time. Jazmine's younger sister suffered glass-fragment injuries. Her two older sisters weren't hurt, but they were "shaken" and "devastated," authorities said.

PHOTO: Authorities are investigating a shooting in Houston, Texas, that left a girl dead, Dec. 30, 2018. KTRK
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Houston, Texas, that left a girl dead, Dec. 30, 2018.

PHOTO: Authorities are investigating a shooting in Houston, Texas, that left a girl dead, Dec. 30, 2018. KTRK
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Houston, Texas, that left a girl dead, Dec. 30, 2018.

"I need everyone to pull together to get justice for my child," Washington told ABC Houston station KTRK-TV. "She was innocent. She did not deserve this."

The suspect was described as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, wearing a red hoodie and driving a four-door, red or maroon pickup truck, officials said.

The sheriff's office urged anyone with information to call 911, tweet at @CrimeStopHOU or call 713-222-TIPS.

ABC News' Enjoli Francis contributed to this report.

Comments