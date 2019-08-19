A retired administrator was stabbed to death on California State University Fullerton's campus Monday morning, launching a manhunt for the suspect.

The victim was not named but the university said he was in his late 50s and "was a retired administrator working as a consultant on campus."

He was found in a car in a campus parking lot with "numerous" stab wounds, according to the CSU Fullerton police.

It appears the former administrator was targeted, but a potential connection between the suspect and victim was not clear, said university police. At this time, it does not appear the victim had received any specific threats, officials said.

Though the suspect -- who has not been identified -- remains at large, a university police official said authorities "do not believe there is a random stabber at this point in the investigation running around."

But authorities are increasing patrols in and around campus as a precaution, according to university police. CSU Fullerton is about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

The university said counseling and support services are available.

The slaying came on the school's first day of the academic year. Classes are scheduled to start on Saturday.