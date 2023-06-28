Rocks thrown at cars in Oregon, 3 suspects arrested: Sheriff

Authorities said one vehicle was struck by a cinder block.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at motorists in Oregon as they were driving, according to law enforcement officials.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said it responded to 911 calls early Monday morning from drivers who said their vehicles were being hit by rocks as large as softballs on Interstate 84 in Fairview, Oregon.

When MCSO deputies arrived on the scene, they saw three people fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Deputies arrested two juveniles and one adult, who were charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, MCSO said.

Authorities said one vehicle was struck by a cinder block. There were no serious injuries were reported, MCSO said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has urged people whose vehicles may have been struck by rocks during that time to file a police report.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for additional information.

Multiple cars traveling on NE 223rd Avenue and I-84 in Fairview were struck by thrown rocks according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in Portland, Ore. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Three Colorado teenagers were arrested earlier this year in connection with a rock-throwing spree that killed a driver and injured three people, according to prosecutors.

The suspects, Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, who were all 18-year-old high school seniors at the time, were arrested in April on first-degree murder, with extreme indifference, as well as six counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree and three counts of criminal attempt to commit assault in the second degree, the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney's Office announced in May.

The three teens allegedly threw large landscaping rocks toward at least seven cars on Colorado roads, with the last incident killing 20-year-old driver Alexa Bartell.

Kwak allegedly took a photo of Bartell's car after hitting it "as a memento," according to court documents.

After Bartell's death, Kwak said Koenig and Karol-Chik talked about being "blood brothers," and said they agreed to never speak of the incident again, court documents showed. The day after Bartell was killed, they allegedly met up to discuss what happened, according to court documents.