Rookie trooper shot dead by suspect who stole cop gun

An Arizona trooper who just graduated the academy in May was shot dead when a suspect stole a police officer's gun during a struggle, authorities said.

"The [Department of Public Safety] family is in mourning," Colonel Frank Milstead of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said at a news conference overnight. "Lives have been shattered and ruined."

The attack unfolded Wednesday night after authorities received calls about a driver swerving in and out of the lanes of Interstate 10, throwing items at cars, Milstead said.

One trooper arrived, followed by two more troopers, including one who was finishing his field training, Milstead said.

A fight broke out, Milstead said, during which two Goodyear, Arizona, police officers arrived and helped try to take the suspect into custody.

During the struggle one of the troopers "lost his firearm to the subject" and the suspect fired from the officer's weapon, striking officers Dalin Dorris and Tyler Edenhofer, Milstead said.

Dorris is in "good spirits considering the circumstances," Milstead said.

But Edenhofer -- who had just graduated from the state trooper academy in May -- died from his injuries, Milstead said.

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock this morning," Milstead said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

"I'm incredibly proud of the men and women that show up every night to do this job," Milstead added. "That they're brave enough to come out and face the unknown."

Edenhofer's death came just hours after a 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department veteran was shot dead in the line of duty in Wisconsin.

Gunfire was the leading cause of death among the 73 officers killed in the first half of this year, accounting for 42 percent of the deaths, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

ABC News' Rex Sakamoto contributed to this report.