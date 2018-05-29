'Roseanne' cancellation after racist tweet sparks mixed reactions

In the wake of the hit ABC sitcom "Roseanne" being cancelled Tuesday following a racist tweet from the show's star Roseanne Barr, reactions poured in from around the Twitter -- slamming Barr's comments, praising the show being taken off the air and lamenting what the move will mean for the other cast members who are now out of a job.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said that "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Disney CEO Bob Iger said "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing." Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and ABC News.

The reboot of the '90s sitcom was a cultural phenomenon when it debuted, highlighted by a call between Barr and President Trump in March.

But some had raised concerns about Barr's prior controversial comments.

In a since-deleted tweet from early Tuesday morning, Barr made a comment that included a reference to "Planet of the Apes" and Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. She later took down the tweet and wrote an apology.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," she wrote in the tweet. "I should have known better. Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste."

In the wake of the tweet, Barr's co-star Sara Gilbert panned her comments as "abhorrent" and comedian Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer, left the show.

More reactions poured in after ABC announced the cancellation of the show:

Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay chimed in to applaud Dungey for taking action.

"For the record, this is Channing Dungey," she wrote on Twitter. "Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne."

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

The NAACP also commended ABC and Dungey for canceling the show after Barr's "appalling" comments.

“Roseanne Barr’s comments were appalling and reminiscent of horrific time in our history when racism was not only acceptable but promoted by Hollywood. We applaud ABC for taking a stand against racism by canceling Roseanne today. We commend the network and its president Channing Dungey for placing the values of diversity, inclusion, and respect for humanity above ratings,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement.

There is no place for bigotry or hatred even if it is packaged as a "joke" on social media. Thank you @ABCNetwork for your rapid response! #ChanningDungey — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) May 29, 2018

Here are what others had to say about ABC's decision to give the show the axe.

One really ignorant, small, hateful woman single-handedly killed a show. Because of her actions, fellow actors, writers, crew are without a job. May the fate of Roseanne Barr be the domino fall that carries forth all the way to the White House. — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) May 29, 2018

Win-Win:

If u abhor racism, good news is, Roseanne canceled. Good for @ABCNetwork, @bensherwood & whole ABC Family. If you’re a racist, the good news is, Roseanne’s now free of corporate restraints & can remain on Twitter spewing any crazy thing she wants https://t.co/o0bAV9XWVn — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 29, 2018

Thank you, @ABCNetwork. "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show." — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) May 29, 2018

Roseanne may have the free speech right to engage in racism, but ABC also has the right - and did the right thing - to cancel her show — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) May 29, 2018

I wonder how much money just walked out Roseanne’s front door. — Touré (@Toure) May 29, 2018

And while some fans of the show were upset to see it go, others spoke out about those working on the show who are now out of a job by no fault of their own.

I’m sorry for everyone who lost a job today because of her. How incredibly selfish and stupid. Actions have consequences and their ripple effect can be devastating to others. #Roseanne — Mary E. McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) May 29, 2018