6 transported to hospitals amid shooting in Round Rock, Texas, officials say

At least six people were transported to hospitals with "potentially serious" injuries after shots were fired in a park in Round Rock, Texas, local officials said.

The shooting began Saturday night at Old Settlers Park, an area that was an "active scene" early Sunday, the Round Rock Police Department said on social media.

Four adults and two children were transported to local trauma facilities, the Austin-Travis County EMS said.

