Jul 16, 2018, 4:10 PM ET
PHOTO: Police in Cape May, N.J., found a lost pug and after the owner was located posted a photo of the dog in a jail cell saying that it had been released on bail.Cape May Police Department
It's the dog days of summer for one New Jersey pug.

Bean the pug got her first "pugshot" taken Sunday.

PHOTO: Police in Cape May, NJ, posted a mugshot of a lost pug they found, July 15, 2018. Cape May Police Department
"This is what happens when you run away from home," said the Cape May Police Department.

Bean was caught sneaking through yards on New Jersey Avenue in Cape May, NJ.

"She didn't even need a leash, she followed me around, I just said 'c'mon girl,' so I thought I'd give her a tour of the station and take her to her cell just like I would anybody," said Cape May Police Department Patrolman Michael LeSage, who found Bean told ABC News. We just hung out at the station here and had a good time."

Luckily, Bean's owner picked her up the same night she was found and she was "released on bail," according to the Cape May PD.

