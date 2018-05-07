This dog lived his best life on a road trip and OMG we're in love

More
A dog named Bentley is melting hearts by the thousands after adorable photos of his travels were tweeted by his owner.
0:39 | 07/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This dog lived his best life on a road trip and OMG we're in love
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56389844,"title":"This dog lived his best life on a road trip and OMG we're in love","duration":"0:39","description":"A dog named Bentley is melting hearts by the thousands after adorable photos of his travels were tweeted by his owner.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/dog-lived-best-life-road-trip-omg-love-56389844","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.