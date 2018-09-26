A runaway kangaroo in Florida has wildlife officials on the lookout

Wildlife officials in Florida are actively searching for Storm, a grey Kangaroo that has been reported missing since early this week.

Eric Westergard, the owner of the Kangaroo, notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday morning, telling them that that Storm had disappeared from his home in Jupiter Farms, where he's been living with six other Kangaroos.

The FWC and other local officials, including the sheriff's office and police department, have been looking for the kangaroo with K9s, drones and even a helicopter, according to Carol Lyn Parrish, public information coordinator for the FWC South Region.

“We have been searching for the kangaroos for the last two days,” Parrish told ABC news.

Approximately 25 to 30 FWC officers have been searching for the runaway kangaroo, Parrish said, noting that they could use dart gun to tranquilize the kangaroo in order to return it to Westergard.

“Our hopes would certainly be that we could capture him easily and without any type of issue,” Parrish said.

For his part, Westergard, a roofing contractor with a license to own kangaroos, said this is a first and that Storm is actually quite docile.

“We've never had a thing like this happen,” Westergard said. “He's really gentle, real calm. Usually he sleeps 16 hours a day.”