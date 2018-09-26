A runaway kangaroo in Florida has wildlife officials on the lookout

Sep 26, 2018, 8:18 PM ET
PHOTO: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are using a drone to find a grey kangaroo, who ran away earlier this month from a Jupiter Farms subdivision where he lived with six other kangaroos.PlayEric Westergard
WATCH Waitresses celebrate 50 years serving at the same restaurant

Wildlife officials in Florida are actively searching for Storm, a grey Kangaroo that has been reported missing since early this week.

Eric Westergard, the owner of the Kangaroo, notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday morning, telling them that that Storm had disappeared from his home in Jupiter Farms, where he's been living with six other Kangaroos.

PHOTO: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are using a drone to find a grey kangaroo, who ran away earlier this month from a Jupiter Farms subdivision where he lived with six other kangaroos.Eric Westergard
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are using a drone to find a grey kangaroo, who ran away earlier this month from a Jupiter Farms subdivision where he lived with six other kangaroos.

The FWC and other local officials, including the sheriff's office and police department, have been looking for the kangaroo with K9s, drones and even a helicopter, according to Carol Lyn Parrish, public information coordinator for the FWC South Region.

(MORE: Infant unharmed after spotted crawling across a road in New Jersey)

“We have been searching for the kangaroos for the last two days,” Parrish told ABC news.

PHOTO: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are using a drone to find a grey kangaroo, who ran away earlier this month from a Jupiter Farms subdivision where he lived with six other kangaroos.Eric Westergard
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are using a drone to find a grey kangaroo, who ran away earlier this month from a Jupiter Farms subdivision where he lived with six other kangaroos.

(MORE: California becomes 1st state to bar restaurants from automatically handing out plastic straws)

Approximately 25 to 30 FWC officers have been searching for the runaway kangaroo, Parrish said, noting that they could use dart gun to tranquilize the kangaroo in order to return it to Westergard.

“Our hopes would certainly be that we could capture him easily and without any type of issue,” Parrish said.

PHOTO: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are using a drone to find a grey kangaroo, who ran away earlier this month from a Jupiter Farms subdivision where he lived with six other kangaroos.Eric Westergard
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are using a drone to find a grey kangaroo, who ran away earlier this month from a Jupiter Farms subdivision where he lived with six other kangaroos.

(MORE: The reason humans hate wasps and love bees: Study)

For his part, Westergard, a roofing contractor with a license to own kangaroos, said this is a first and that Storm is actually quite docile.

“We've never had a thing like this happen,” Westergard said. “He's really gentle, real calm. Usually he sleeps 16 hours a day.”

Comments