Judge to weigh motion to dismiss case against 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez

Gutierrez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the on-set shooting.

A New Mexico judge is set to weigh whether to dismiss the case against "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after dismissing the case against Alec Baldwin for evidence suppression.

A virtual hearing is scheduled Thursday morning before Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on a defense motion seeking a new trial or dismissal of Gutierrez's case.

Marlowe Sommer dismissed Baldwin's case with prejudice on day three of the actor's July trial after his attorneys claimed live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation into the deadly on-set shooting was "concealed" from them.

The judge said in court on July 12 while issuing her ruling that the state's discovery violation regarding the late disclosure of a supplemental report on the ammunition evidence "injected needless delay into the proceedings," approached "bad faith" and was "highly prejudicial to the defendant."

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, former armorer for the movie "Rust," listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Pool via Getty Images

Following the dismissal of Baldwin's case, Gutierrez's attorneys argued that she is entitled to a new trial or dismissal of the case for "egregious prosecutorial misconduct" and "severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State."

"The Court's findings in Baldwin's case are relevant to the State's credibility and the pattern and practice of discovery misconduct by the State that impacted the entire prosecution, not just Mr. Baldwin's case," her attorneys said in a filing last month. "As this Court stated in her oral findings on July 12, 2024, if the integrity of the system is compromised by State misconduct, the appropriate remedy is dismissal with prejudice, as no one case is more important than the integrity of the system as a whole."

The armorer's attorneys argued that the ammunition evidence at the heart of Baldwin's case dismissal was favorable and potentially exculpatory to Gutierrez as well. The defense also alleged that the special prosecutor in the cases against Baldwin and Gutierrez, Kari Morrissey, lied under oath during a motion hearing during Baldwin's trial and withheld additional evidence from Gutierrez.

In a court filing asking the judge to deny the defense's motion, Morrissey disputed that she lied under oath and argued that additional issues raised by the defense were not exculpatory or impeaching.

Thursday's hearing will also address a defense motion asking for Gutierrez's immediate release from prison.

A vehicle from the Office of the Medical Investigator enters the front gate leading to the Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 22, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Sam Wasson/Getty Images

A jury found Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of "Rust" cinematographer Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of the Western in October 2021 when his revolver fired a live round.

Prosecutors argued during the March trial that the armorer was the source of the live bullet that killed Hutchins and had failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.

Gutierrez was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison, the maximum for the offense.

The defense had filed an appeal in May.